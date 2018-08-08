Recently KVOA-4 did an investigative report on a driver who wrecked another driver's car in a crash. It turned out this driver has had eleven (11) previous crashes due to his having SEIZURES!
HE HAS TOTALED ELEVEN PREVIOUS CARS, AND HE'S STILL ALLOWED TO DRIVE??
This guy takes the prize for the phrase "An accident just waiting to happen"
And all eleven are on his driving record. Unbelievable!
Sorry- his license deserves to be pulled.
Arizona MVD or medical examiner do your job!
When is one person's personal liberties more important than that of the community?
Shields Templar
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.