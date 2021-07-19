Letter: Dangerous Drivers

Dear Editor,
Each time I drive the local streets, I wonder if I'll make it back home in one piece, or even alive! Some local drivers are very careless (as in caring less about others; i.e., drivers and pedestrians) by speeding at least 10 MPH over the posted speed limit, tailgating, and running red lights! I was nearly clobbered by a red light runner as I turned left on a green arrow onto Oracle Rd.! Is everyone in that big of a hurry that they are endangering others' lives? Or not planning their time and having to rush to work or an appointment? I thought our crime was dangerous enough. Some drivers are even worst. Please be careful and be alert to these selfish, dangerous drivers on our local roads.
Karin Militello
Northwest side
