Letter: Dangerous Drivers
Letter: Dangerous Drivers

Dear Editor,

Each time I drive the local streets, I wonder if I'll make it back home in one piece, or even alive! Some local drivers are very careless (as in caring less about others; i.e., drivers and pedestrians) by speeding at least 10 MPH over the posted speed limit, tailgating, and running red lights! I was nearly clobbered by a red light runner as I turned left on a green arrow onto Oracle Rd.! Is everyone in that big of a hurry that they are endangering others' lives? Or not planning their time and having to rush to work or an appointment? I thought our crime was dangerous enough. Some drivers are even worst. Please be careful and be alert to these selfish, dangerous drivers on our local roads.

Karin Militello

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

