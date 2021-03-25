Letter: Dangerous Intersection - Kolb & Valencia

Dangerous Intersection
If you drive north on Kolb just past Valencia be alert & prepared to brake and/or lay on the horn! Traffic engineers designed the intersection so all traffic exiting Valencia northbound onto Kolb use a new “on ramp” merger onto Kolb instead of right & left turns at the stoplight. Unfortunately for drivers northbound on Kolb those drivers exiting Valencia FAIL to yield right of way to those on Kolb. The county transportation department claims the new merger to be safe. It is not!
Driving in both northbound lanes is dangerous. In the outside land the merging Valencia traffic fails to give way and if you travel in the inside lane there is a danger of drivers in the outside lane on Kolb suddenly swerving into the inside lane to avoid the merging traffic from the Valencia Road. This really is a dangerous situation and the County could face serious lawsuits.
Be safe and be wary. Contact Supervisor Steve Christy to make your concerns known (Steve.Christy@pima.gov)
Dale Secord
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.