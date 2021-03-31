Letter: Dangerous logic

To the Editor,
So, Dr Cara Christ has decided that, since there are now enough hospital beds, it’s OK to leave COVID mitigation strategies up to each individual. The message here is that it’s OK for you to roll the dice with this infectious disease, and to jeopardize the lives of everyone you come in contact with, because now there are enough hospital beds, and staff, to try to save your life.
This retired ICU RN can easily see the folly in this message. We’re only one or 2 superspreader events from being right back where we were in January.
Unfortunately, responsible citizens already know this. It’s the “my freedom is in jeopardy” group that continues to present a danger to us all.
Mask up, Arizona - stay safe.
Kathi Marak, MSN, RN
Northwest side
