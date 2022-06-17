Letter: Dangerous Panhandling

Despite local laws against panhandling on street corner medians, there is a huge increase in this activity on almost every major thoroughfare. I worry for their safety as some are disabled and barely able to walk the median with their sign. The cowering dog, the heat, and yes many many distracted drivers texting, holding a phone talking are just another accident waiting to occur. I understand our police force is stretched thin. Please help be part of the solution and do NOT give donations. There are services and help available other than this rampant activity on our dangerous city/county streets.