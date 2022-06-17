 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dangerous Panhandling

  • Comments

Despite local laws against panhandling on street corner medians, there is a huge increase in this activity on almost every major thoroughfare. I worry for their safety as some are disabled and barely able to walk the median with their sign. The cowering dog, the heat, and yes many many distracted drivers texting, holding a phone talking are just another accident waiting to occur. I understand our police force is stretched thin. Please help be part of the solution and do NOT give donations. There are services and help available other than this rampant activity on our dangerous city/county streets.

Mark Zajicek

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Changing Arizona Gun Laws

A Wikipedia-level summary of AZ gun laws shows Texas-level disregard for public safety: no permit required to purchase, no registration requir…

Letter: Firearms Regulation

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well …

Letter: The Other Big Lie

I understand that some bureaucrat has to say there is a 100 year water supply available in order for a building permit to be issued for new co…

Letter: Vote Nancy for Arizona

As a teacher who retired in November after teaching for 18 years at Tucson High Magnet School, I can bear witness to the fact that education i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News