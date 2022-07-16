Letter: Daniel Hernandez and January 8th

Regarding Tim Steller’s column, as a direct witness and near victim of the January 8
shooting, I would like to respond. I was at the Safeway that morning standing
outside at her table directly in front of Congresswoman Giffords when she was shot. As I
walked through the aftermath moments later, I saw Daniel Hernandez sitting on
the ground close beside her prone figure, cradling her bleeding head at an angle (so she
wouldn’t aspirate the flowing blood) and saw that he was speaking softly in her ear,
comforting and reassuring her. Years later, I remain deeply impressed that a 20-year-old intern
had the presence of mind and compassion to care for her in this way in the midst of the chaotic,
People are also reading…
scene and I have supported Daniel ever since.
I feel his campaign’s reference to his role that day is appropriate and unlikely to trigger or upset
victims; we mostly choose to move past it. I will always carry that powerful memory of Daniel.
Steven Rayle, M.D.
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.