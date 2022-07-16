 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Daniel Hernandez and January 8th

  • Comments

Regarding Tim Steller’s column, as a direct witness and near victim of the January 8

shooting, I would like to respond. I was at the Safeway that morning standing

outside at her table directly in front of Congresswoman Giffords when she was shot. As I

walked through the aftermath moments later, I saw Daniel Hernandez sitting on

the ground close beside her prone figure, cradling her bleeding head at an angle (so she

wouldn’t aspirate the flowing blood) and saw that he was speaking softly in her ear,

comforting and reassuring her. Years later, I remain deeply impressed that a 20-year-old intern

had the presence of mind and compassion to care for her in this way in the midst of the chaotic,

People are also reading…

scene and I have supported Daniel ever since.

I feel his campaign’s reference to his role that day is appropriate and unlikely to trigger or upset

victims; we mostly choose to move past it. I will always carry that powerful memory of Daniel.

Steven Rayle, M.D.

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: Covid is still here

You don't have to be a Trumpeteer or a fellow-traveller to think and act like a fascist. You can thumb your nose at Covid precautions. Perhaps…

Letter: Arizonans Under Attack

At best, we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least, we expect them to do us no harm…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News