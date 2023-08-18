Arizonans passed the "Dark Money" proposition last November by an overwhelming margin. Yet those with a vested interest in dark money contributions continue to argue against it, believing it would violate their right to free speech. They are afraid that public association with the causes they support will lead to "retaliation and harassment".

What is the use of freedom if you have to hide to be free?

Freedom of speech has an underlying principle: the right to free speech implies that one can do so openly and safely.

If donating money is an act of free speech, it is up to the government to protect the donor’s safety in being open and free about that act of free speech.

Instead of letting donors hide their identity, Arizona's legislature should encourage their open contributions, but also pass and ensure enforcement of laws that protect anyone from "doxxing" and other forms of harassment.

Why do our legislators fight the Dark Money law when they can make laws to protect freedom?

Kalyanraman Bharathan

Midtown