Letter: Dark money funding Mark Kelly's campaign

Mark Kelly has denounced dark money in politics and slammed SCOTUS' decision on Citizens United. Last January, he Tweeted, 'Twelve years ago, Citizens United v. FEC allowed corporate special interests to flood our political system with dark money, drowning out the voices of everyday Arizonans. Reversing this decision is one of the most important things we can do to strengthen our democracy.' Since August, the leftist PAC Somos has dumped over $300,000 into Arizona supporting Kelly's campaign. Somos receives millions in funding passed through nonprofit organizations such as North Fund, Change Now, Family Friendly Action Fund and the Sixteen Thirty Fund. All full of anonymous donors aka 'dark money' that Kelly has railed against. He is a hypocrite. If Mark Kelly is re-elected his true self will be exposed. He will again vote to end the Senate filibuster and open the gates to the left's full agenda on gun control, statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, packing SCOTUS, climate, immigration, higher taxes and trillions in spending.