 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dark money funding Mark Kelly's campaign

  • Comments

Mark Kelly has denounced dark money in politics and slammed SCOTUS' decision on Citizens United. Last January, he Tweeted, 'Twelve years ago, Citizens United v. FEC allowed corporate special interests to flood our political system with dark money, drowning out the voices of everyday Arizonans. Reversing this decision is one of the most important things we can do to strengthen our democracy.' Since August, the leftist PAC Somos has dumped over $300,000 into Arizona supporting Kelly's campaign. Somos receives millions in funding passed through nonprofit organizations such as North Fund, Change Now, Family Friendly Action Fund and the Sixteen Thirty Fund. All full of anonymous donors aka 'dark money' that Kelly has railed against. He is a hypocrite. If Mark Kelly is re-elected his true self will be exposed. He will again vote to end the Senate filibuster and open the gates to the left's full agenda on gun control, statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, packing SCOTUS, climate, immigration, higher taxes and trillions in spending.

People are also reading…

Gary Beachwood

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Colorado River Aqueduct

California draws water off the Colorado River through an aqueduct that runs from Parker to Los Angeles. Southern California has many more mill…

Letter: Purple Makes GOP See Red

I’ve seen this movie before. When I moved to California in 1974, Ronald Reagan was governor, and the state was red, red, red. When I left in 1…

Letter: Ballot Propositions—my guide

“What’s On My Ballot?”landed in our home recently. It’s complex and detailed—a total of 11 Propositions on our 2022 Ballot. I went through the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News