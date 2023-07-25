Dark money is awash in the August 1st Ward 1 primary contest between incumbent Democrat Lane Santa Cruz and contender Miguel Ortega.

Mail flyers are landing in our mailboxes from organizations that have not registered with the city of Tucson, so we have no idea where the money is coming from.

One mailer criticizing Santa Cruz was particularly mysterious in it's origin and was labeled as coming from the Arizona Prosperity Initiative PAC.

But the city has no record of this political action committee registering as required or of being sent notice of this expenditure as required.

Arizona Prosperity Initiative's statutory agent is Phoenix attorney Tim La Sota who apparently also represented the political campaigns of Donald Trump and disgraced Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Additionally candidate Miguel Ortega was late filing his campaign finance report and had not turned it in by the close of business on Tuesday. What is going on here? Where is the accountability?

Murray Hudson

West side