Letter: Dark TV ad backfires
Thanks to a very dark TV ad paid for by Martha McSally, I learned that Mark Kelly would have voted to convict the impeached Donald Trump. It convinced me that Mark Kelly is the right candidate to follow in the independent and courageous footsteps of Arizona's former Senators Goldwater and McCain.

Martha McSally took an oath to uphold "impartial justice." Instead, she enabled a pathological liar, and a bully who clearly abuses his power. Her vote not to convict Trump cemented the power of America's first dictator.

I'm very glad to know that Mark Kelly would have voted to convict the impeached Donald Trump. Every passing day makes it plain that convicting Trump is what the Senate should have done.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

