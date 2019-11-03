It was disappointing to ibserve that the man most responsible for the growth and development of Rugby in Tucson, Dave Sitton, was not mentioned in the feature on the game.
The Michelob Rugby Classic was indeed mentioned. That decade-long institution was started by Dave when he was the main promoter for Golden Eagle Distributors.
Dave took Tucson teams to Australia/New Zealand regularly, made sure that the clubs had ample practice space, recruited players and did all necessary to make Tucson Rugby an International sport!
The Rugby clubs in Tucson should recognize the greatness of Dave Sitton, the man who was indeed their Founder, a kind and generous soul who was taken from us much too soon...
Chuck JOSEPHSON
Midtown
