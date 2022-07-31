Letter: David Attenborough and Ben Wilder

Wow. What a stunning illustration of the U of A's bungled decision to fire Ben Wilder as Director of the Desert Research Laboratory at Tumamoc Hill. Wilder, true visionary with an intrepid passion for desert research, is highlighted in David Attenborough's breathtaking Desert Worlds episode in The Green Planet series on PBS. A big-picture ecologist with a prescient ability to predict, Ben continues to be an asset to our community. Whatever disagreements there may have been at Tumamoc should have been resolved in order to keep him.