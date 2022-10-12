 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: David Berkman Flap

I have known David Berkman for most of my nearly 50 years of practicing law in Tucson. We are not close friends,

but I have always considered him to be someone whose opinions are worth noting and considering. I do not

always agree with him and indeed do not completely agree with the views he expressed in his Laura Conover guest

opinion. That said, the personal attacks and direct and indirect attacks on his integrity are completely off base.

As far as I'm concerned, David Berkman has always represented what an ethical attorney should be.

Michael Price

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

