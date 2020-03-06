Letter: David Fitzsimmons dumb cartoon

It was sad to see David Fitzsimmons’ dumb attempted-character assault against Bernie Sanders Sunday.
That’s old news anyway! Anyone who knows anything about anything knows that Bernie is a kind and caring human being. He treats everyone the same, regardless of origin, color, or beliefs. Bernie is a no-nonsense candidate for president. His views are constantly diminished, dismissed, disregarded, or told to be unobtainable by all policitical points of view. It is because they all know he’s right! The time for Bernie’s Revolution is now.
To understand Davis’ point of view you only need consider his hero - John McCain.
John McCain stole holy land from the SanCarlos Apache Indians by slipping in wording on a must-pass piece of legislation in December, 2014, which allowed a foreign country to control the mine, Oak Flats. Thus, this ended permanent protection from harm by President Eisenhower in 1955. John broke another white man promise, and sold out his own state.
Anyway David, did you have a point?
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
