Letter: David Leighton's article--2-3-2020
View Comments

Letter: David Leighton's article--2-3-2020

Re: the Jan. 3 article "Ryan Airfield owes its name to key early aviation pioneer."

Kudos to David Leighton on his outstanding article on Ryan Airfield, another of Tucson's landmarks that he has brought to our awareness. My late husband, Tony von Isser, owned a Ryan PT-22 that he flew out of Ryan Field in the late 40s and early 50s. Later I took my flight training at Ryan Field's flying school, called Snoopy's at that time, and earned a commercial pilots license. My husband flew the tow plane for the Tucson Soaring Club which was based at Ryan. To know its history has made my memories of those exciting flying days all the more precious.

Aldine von Isser

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Potholes

I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling…

Local-issues

Letter: Recycling

Why does a metropolitan area the size of Tucson and the surrounding cities and towns, not have at least a basic convenient drop off recycling system?

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News