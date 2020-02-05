Letter: David Leighton's article--2-3-2020

Re: the Jan. 3 article "Ryan Airfield owes its name to key early aviation pioneer."
Kudos to David Leighton on his outstanding article on Ryan Airfield, another of Tucson's landmarks that he has brought to our awareness. My late husband, Tony von Isser, owned a Ryan PT-22 that he flew out of Ryan Field in the late 40s and early 50s. Later I took my flight training at Ryan Field's flying school, called Snoopy's at that time, and earned a commercial pilots license. My husband flew the tow plane for the Tucson Soaring Club which was based at Ryan. To know its history has made my memories of those exciting flying days all the more precious.
Aldine von Isser
Foothills
