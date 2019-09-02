David Yetman is a Tucson Treasure.

Since relocating to the area twenty years ago, we have always looked forward to David Yetman’s programs on KUAT.

First, he acquainted us with our new home with “The Desert Speaks”.

His current series “In the Americas” has taught us about many wonderful places in this hemisphere and prompted travel to several destinations.

I think it is time for us to say a big thank you to KUAT and David Yetman for many hours of informative entertaining programming.

Pam Duchaine

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

