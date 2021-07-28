 Skip to main content
Letter: Davis Monthan
Letter: Davis Monthan

Re: the July 24 article "Senate works to protect A-10s."

I am a third generation Tucsonan and have been a member of the DM50 for 21 years. The DM50 supports the Air Force’s proposal to bring new Rescue missions, with new quiet airframes, to Davis Monthan. Senator Mark Kelly is endangering the long-term viability of Davis Monthan AFB by proposing legislation that will prevent the Air Force from bringing these new units to DM.

The A-10 is outdated and will be completely retired soon. Left with only A-10s, the future of DM is questionable. The Rescue missions, with new and quiet airframes, will keep the base active for years to come.

It is time for Sen. Kelly to support the future of Davis Monthan. This is not a political issue. It is the future survival of one of the three largest economic drivers of southern Arizona. Sen. Kelly needs to support the Air Force’s plan to bring these new units to Davis Monthan.

Tom Murphy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

