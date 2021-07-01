 Skip to main content
Letter: Day X
As we witness an increasing far-right wing infiltration into the Republican Party and, thereby, domination of some state legislatures - as in Arizona - we would do well to pay attention to what is happening now in Germany.

“Day X” is the name of an unspecified day in the not-too-distant future that German far right-wing Neo-Nazis say they will take over the German government, end democracy, and execute liberals. There is a podcast named “Day X” that explains exactly what is going on.

In America this infiltration into the Armed Services, Law Enforcement, the Judiciary, and other powerful institutions is taking place unchecked; even unnoticed by most of us. If we are to keep our democracy, we must pay attention. The Arizona Legislature-approved "audit" of our election is a prime example of how democracy can be destroyed.

Peter Jackson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

