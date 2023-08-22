Cicero, in his treatise "De Amicitia' (On Friendship) discusses the various types of friendships

and that they are the most important of all human relationships. I tend to agree.

In my life I have had four types of relationships:

ONE TIMERS - those that I met only once.

ACQUAINTANCES - those who I met through organizations, clubs, employment etc .

FAMILY my spouse, children etc. These are a unique close relationship. They are important and should be cherished.

TRUE FRIENDS are people who love and support you unconditionally.

They are honest. They accept you for who you are. And they make you feel good about yourself.

Most of us only have a few true friends. They may have moved and we only see them or hear from them once a year. True friends are one of the most valuable things in life. They make our lives richer and more fulfilling. So if you're lucky enough to have true friends, cherish them and never take them for granted.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side