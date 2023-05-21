I'm so angry about the decision to keep Jayden de Laura on the UA football team after he issued an apology in a recent civil lawsuit for raping a woman in 2018. I completely disagree with Hansen's statement that the UA's decision not to change de Laura's status is not necessarily wrong. That decision doesn't raise question about the integrity of the UA's football program, it answers them. There is no integrity when de Laura's status remains unchanged. In a previous article, de Laura's attorney said they settled the civil lawsuit so that de Laura and the woman could get on with their lives. Aren't we beyond that? De Laura can go on with his life, but the rape survivor life's is permanently damaged by his unforgivable, criminal act.