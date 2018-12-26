It is monstrous that the majority of Arizona voters support building more wall along the border, yet do not harass the legislature to build a barrier on I-10 between the north and south bound lanes between Phoenix and Tucson.

FOUR more lives were lost in a head-on collision just recently by some reckless driver crossing across the median.

It is time to scream and yell. I urge you to write or call your representative immediately!

Jane Leonard

Oro Valley

