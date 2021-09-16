Letter: Dead pool? Really!

What will it take to get us to take climate change seriously? I’m sure that I,like many Tucsonans ,was dismayed to see on the front page of Sunday’s paper that now the the experts feel dead pool of our water CAP source is a distinct possibility. We need to plan now for adaptation . But we have ignored too long the root cause, Climate-change. We need to address it now aggressively. We have a great opportunity to do so with the budget reconciliation process in the US senate. According to climate scientists and economists alike putting a price on carbon is the most efficient and doable path forward. Rebating households with those fees provides a buffer to protect lower income households. The senate finance committee is really considering this, we must encourage senator Sinema and Kelly should support this and encourage there colleagues to do so.
Linda Karl
Northeast side
