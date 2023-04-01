Mr.Willis claims bicyclists have the Statutory right to ride in the automobile lane and not use the bike lane provided for them, When no bike lane is available single file riding makes even more sense. If there is a bike lane and riders choose not to use it and ride side by side in the auto lane, Mr. Willis states they have the Statutory right to ride in the auto lane. Tucson drivers are then to wait behind the cycles. Good luck with that!. If there is a statute that makes it legal for bicycle riders to not use bike lanes and ride side by side to push cars out of their lane to pass. You have a decision to make. Are you going to ride as safely as possible, or are you going to exercise your Statutory rights and ride in an unsafe manner?