El Tour De Tucson found themselves in financial troubles when they couldn’t pay for traffic control. Somehow friends of El Tour came together and funded the delinquent debt.
In 2016 Trump’s visit to Tucson he used 180 police officers for security. He never paid the outstanding debt of $80,000 to the City.
Trump supporters, here is your chance! With the great Trump economy (16% smaller than previous administration) we’ll clean up Trump’s past due security debt. Aren’t we all wheeling barrows full of money to the bank? Tired of winning with the tax cuts?? Not only would we be doing a great service for the idolized commander in chief, but it would be helping Tucson! God knows we could use the money!
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.