Letter: deadly misinformation

Editor of The Daily Star:

I'd like to propose is a solution to the brewing conflict in Cochise County about vote counting.

Why not count the ballots by machine as usual and report the results. Then start to hand count with the understanding that the hand count prevails. There should be plenty of time to do this since no candidate is scheduled to take office for two months.

On a related note, as reported in “Slate” and “The Week” magazines, researchers from Yale examined “excess deaths” in Ohio and Florida. These were deaths that exceeded demographic and historical trends.

Then they matched 577,659 of the deceased to their party registrations. The researchers found that in 2020 and 2021, the “excess deaths” for Republicans were an astounding 76% higher than those among Democrats. Tellingly, the big gap opened up only AFTER vaccines became widely available.

The authors report that deadly disinformation from conservative media and politicians probably gained them votes, but cost tens of thousands of Republicans their lives.

John Kromko

Downtown