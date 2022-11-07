 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: deadly misinformation

  • Comments

Editor of The Daily Star:

I'd like to propose is a solution to the brewing conflict in Cochise County about vote counting.

Why not count the ballots by machine as usual and report the results. Then start to hand count with the understanding that the hand count prevails. There should be plenty of time to do this since no candidate is scheduled to take office for two months.

On a related note, as reported in “Slate” and “The Week” magazines, researchers from Yale examined “excess deaths” in Ohio and Florida. These were deaths that exceeded demographic and historical trends.

Then they matched 577,659 of the deceased to their party registrations. The researchers found that in 2020 and 2021, the “excess deaths” for Republicans were an astounding 76% higher than those among Democrats. Tellingly, the big gap opened up only AFTER vaccines became widely available.

People are also reading…

The authors report that deadly disinformation from conservative media and politicians probably gained them votes, but cost tens of thousands of Republicans their lives.

John Kromko

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News