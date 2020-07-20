Letter: Deadly School Reopenings
Letter: Deadly School Reopenings

I'm loosing my equanimity today reading the 7-11-2020 Daily Star.

I retired after 15 years teaching in TUSD.

The story about the teacher in Hayden-Winkelman who died of COVID-19 affected me greatly. She reminds me of my dear aunt Eleanor who died years ago. Eleanor was a gifted kindergarten teacher in Michigan.

On the same page I had to read asinine comments by Andy Biggs of the AZ legislature about reopening schools.

My sadness changed to anger at Biggs and other Trump asses who are pushing to force schools to reopen for purely political gain. They think it will be good for business and Trump's re-election.

At the same time they shed crocodile tears for the poor kiddies out of school, they make no effort to Increase funding for necessary infrastructure and maintenance needed to more safely open schools. They do nothing for increased health care or hazard pay for teachers dying on the front lines.

I want these misleaders voted out pronto!

Ralph Carey

West side

