Letter: Deanna Day for Amphi School Board

Deanna Day, current President of the Amphi School Board, has worked non-stop as an educator and advocate for improving education. She has been a teacher and mentor; she ran a career ladder program, while, lobbying the Legislature for adequate teacher compensation and student support. She continues to participate in Odyssey of the Mind and has worked for InvestinED.
Deanna has been serving for eight years on the School Board. Board members are volunteers.
She attended and taught in Amphi schools and is the parent and grandparent of Amphi students.
The Board has five members; three seats are open in 2020. You can vote for three candidates.
Although School Board Members are volunteers, their duties are wide-ranging and require significant time researching issues, in addition to attending regular Board meetings. Collaboration is critical to maintaining the District’s academic standards and goals.
See Amphi’s website to learn about the three incumbents’ experience and dedication to educational endeavors along with a summary of the Board’s role.
