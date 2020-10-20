 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Deanna Day for Amphi School Board
View Comments

Letter: Deanna Day for Amphi School Board

Deanna Day, current President of the Amphi School Board, has worked non-stop as an educator and advocate for improving education. She has been a teacher and mentor; she ran a career ladder program, while, lobbying the Legislature for adequate teacher compensation and student support. She continues to participate in Odyssey of the Mind and has worked for InvestinED.

Deanna has been serving for eight years on the School Board. Board members are volunteers.

She attended and taught in Amphi schools and is the parent and grandparent of Amphi students.

The Board has five members; three seats are open in 2020. You can vote for three candidates.

Although School Board Members are volunteers, their duties are wide-ranging and require significant time researching issues, in addition to attending regular Board meetings. Collaboration is critical to maintaining the District’s academic standards and goals.

See Amphi’s website to learn about the three incumbents’ experience and dedication to educational endeavors along with a summary of the Board’s role.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Yes On Prop 481

What if you had done a good job budgeting your money, keeping your expenses in check, taking care of your assets, and planning for rainy days,…

Local-issues

Letter: Vote for Mark Kelly

Can't decide if you should vote for Mark Kelly or Martha McSally for your next U. S. Senator? Let me help you. I don’t think I’ve seen a nasti…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News