Letter: Dear Members of the University of Arizona Community and Concerned Tucsonans,

I understand your concern over recent announcements about UA Global Campus. I’m a Wildcat, I live here in Tucson, I’m one of you. As a University of Arizona PhD, I ask you to listen for this brief moment. I’m currently a full-time Ashford professor, who has worked tirelessly to develop sound curriculum and shape faculty-driven initiatives for underserved and underrepresented students for over seven years. I, like my colleagues, am an educator, profoundly dedicated to inspiring every student entering classes we have personally designed. I, like my colleagues, am a mentor, partnering with exceptionally hard-working adjunct faculty. We exercise empathy and extend grace to the students we honor for their capacity to persist and thrive, even through adversity. I ask you to Bear Down and allow us to join in striving to realize the potential of uniting the integrity and capacity of the University of Arizona with the dynamism and online expertise of Ashford faculty to place meaningful education for our students first.
Stephanie Fink
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
