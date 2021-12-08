Letter: Death of Border patrol Agent

It was sadly reported on December 3, that Supervisory Border Patrol (BP) Agent Martin Barrios, assigned to the Tucson Sector, had died in the line of duty. Also, on December 3, it was reported that BP Agent Salvador Martinez, assigned to the El Paso Sector, had died in the line of duty, In neither case was a cause of death reported. So far this year, Customs and Border Protection has reported about 30 agents, who died in the line of duty, about 20 in 2020, four in 2019, one in 2018, and two in 2017. The majority having been Latinos. So what has happened since pre 2020? Covid, and a massive influx of people entering the country illegally, a record number of almost 1.7 million apprehended by BP agents in FY 2021. Some were carrying Covid. The AZ Star recently did a story citing Covid as the number one cause of death among Border Patrol agents, inferring their fault for not getting vaccinated. Just where did they get Covid?
Linda Kelly
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.