 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Death on Tucson's Roadways

  • Comments

Yesterday on the 7500 block of E. Speedway I came to a halt as a red light flashed to allow a TFD engine onto the roadway. Four cars behind me in other lanes ran the light, one nearly colliding with the fire vehicle. We have an epidemic of a different kind in Tucson, one that involves the brazen disregard of our traffic laws and our welfare. Traffic accidents cause the serious injury and death of innocent people. Accidents are time consuming to investigate, create additional hazards and distractions for approaching drivers including significant costs associated with medical treatment, missing work, and insurance rates. TPD Chief Kasmar’s priority to try and reduce accidents is a good one because study after study has shown that aggressive enforcement of violations involving speeding, unsafe lane changes, following too closely and distracted driving on our main thoroughfares will reduce injury and fatal accidents by as much as forty percent. Tucson’s bad drivers are not going to stop until we start enforcing the law.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Letter: new hotel in Glendale

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a 7 acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in AZ to waste. Mar…

Letter: Red Light Cameras

Tim Steller lists all the negative about red-light cameras and then says we need to get them back in Tucson. I guess doing the same thing over…

Letter: Politicians and Water Use

Regarding the article about the business plans for Glendale hotel and 'beach' resort. Are we kidding? Many residents of Arizona are overly wor…

Letter: Karen Taylor Robson

Ms Robson has never had a government job, especially an Arizona government job. This is obvious from her campaign advertising in which she pro…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News