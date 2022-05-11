Letter: Death on Tucson's Roadways

Yesterday on the 7500 block of E. Speedway I came to a halt as a red light flashed to allow a TFD engine onto the roadway. Four cars behind me in other lanes ran the light, one nearly colliding with the fire vehicle. We have an epidemic of a different kind in Tucson, one that involves the brazen disregard of our traffic laws and our welfare. Traffic accidents cause the serious injury and death of innocent people. Accidents are time consuming to investigate, create additional hazards and distractions for approaching drivers including significant costs associated with medical treatment, missing work, and insurance rates. TPD Chief Kasmar’s priority to try and reduce accidents is a good one because study after study has shown that aggressive enforcement of violations involving speeding, unsafe lane changes, following too closely and distracted driving on our main thoroughfares will reduce injury and fatal accidents by as much as forty percent. Tucson’s bad drivers are not going to stop until we start enforcing the law.