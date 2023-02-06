Regarding the letter in the Star (1-29), as well as the article concerning the death penalty and its arbitrary application (1-25), there's a simpler way of looking at this controversial subject. We won't even have to worry about whether the death penalty is applied equitably or not. To quote a bumper sticker, "Why do we kill people who kill people to show that killing people is wrong?" In other words, what part of "Thou shalt not kill" don't we seem to be getting?