Letter: death penalty

I can't believe what I just read in the Daily Star in the year 2020. We have an attorney general who's attacking our governor for not killing anyone during the whole six years he's been in office! Gov. Ducey should be praised, not attacked. AG Brnovich said he's offered twice "to help the governor and the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to find a legal source of lethal chemicals." So how does the death penalty fit in with "corrections, rehabilitation, and reentry"? Brnovich doesn't realize how crazy that sounds. If we were truly a civilized country, we wouldn't be talking about finding means to kill people!
Capital punishment is legal in only 14 countries around the world, and the U.S. is one of those 14.
May Gov. Ducey keep listening to that higher law rather than the law in Arizona. The death penalty must be abolished.
