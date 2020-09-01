 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: death penalty
View Comments

Letter: death penalty

Re: Arizona AG says availability of lethal drugs could pave way for resumption of executions (Star 8-22-20)

I can't believe what I just read in the Daily Star in the year 2020. We have an attorney general who's attacking our governor for not killing anyone during the whole six years he's been in office! Gov. Ducey should be praised, not attacked. AG Brnovich said he's offered twice "to help the governor and the Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to find a legal source of lethal chemicals." So how does the death penalty fit in with "corrections, rehabilitation, and reentry"? Brnovich doesn't realize how crazy that sounds. If we were truly a civilized country, we wouldn't be talking about finding means to kill people!

Capital punishment is legal in only 14 countries around the world, and the U.S. is one of those 14.

May Gov. Ducey keep listening to that higher law rather than the law in Arizona. The death penalty must be abolished.

Aston Bloom

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News