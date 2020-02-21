Letter: Death
Letter: Death

The notion/ law that MY death is anyone’s business but mine is absurd. Since I was five years old I have fulfilled my duties as a citizen and human being but now I must relinquish my right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to some rushed doctor or anonymous do-Goode volunteer or a batch of family members who know me better than I do? PHOOEY!

To make it as difficult as possible for whatever reasons is cruel but unfortunately USUAL. No entity, church or state, should be able to inflict these punishments.

Susan Von Kersburg

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

