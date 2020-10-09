 Skip to main content
Letter: Deaths on the Tohono O'odham Reservation
Letter: Deaths on the Tohono O'odham Reservation

As just reported by Humane Borders, so far this year the bodies of 74 migrants have been found on the Tohono O'odham Reservation. Last summer Elbit Systems of America was awarded a $26 million contract by Customs and Border Protection to install 10 Integrated Fixed Towers on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. According to Elbit, these towers have the "ability to detect, track, identify an classify movement on the border." How is it that 74 migrants went to a gruesome death without being detected crossing the border by these radar towers?

Glenn Spencer

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

