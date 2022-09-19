Letter: debate?

Someone I have known for years was long ago diagnosed as having a psychological disorder. I tried many times to argue rationally with this individual, but facts have no impact when confronted with deranged beliefs, so I learned not to persist in that behavior.

Hobbs' participation in a three-ring circus where Lake will be the ringmaster will not convince any of Lake's tea party supporters to vote for her. Being unable to think for themselves, they will anoint Lake as the debate's winner before a single word is uttered. Anything Hobbs declares will be twisted around in their minds until white becomes black. Hobbs' time would be much better spent formulating a path to get Arizona's 1.3-billion-dollar budget surplus released to our woefully underfunded public schools.