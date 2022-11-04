Letter: Debates

Debates are important to Democracy. You have to stand on a stage and argue your point of view inspire of being told that your ideas are crazy , half thought out, stupid and all others sorts of things.

Katie Hobbs doesn’t think that she could stand on a stage, face an opponent and defend herself under stress an attack.

As Governor she will have to face what she calls “turning the debate into a circus”.

How will she succeed at the job of Governor when she cannot debate her opponents before she holds an office that will be debating her constantly?

We have a President who employed the same tactics, using the same arguments and now finds it difficult to lead and govern a Country in which everybody doesn’t agree.

Rich Barnes

East side