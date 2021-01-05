Letter: DEC 23rd article Az Senator refusing to wear mask,

Every Arizona legislator should be presenting with a sincere concern for all Arizona citizens. Making a statement of refusing to wear a CDC recommended PPE (mask) while in the service of Arizona, is unconscionable. Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It's a smart and compassionate response. How can anyone know who is infected and who is not? Or who has health issues and who does not. I support the mandate for everyone to wear a mask when in public. And by the way, if anyone won't wear a mask, then service needs to be refused and they should be asked to leave. That goes for any Arizona legislator too. Won't wear a mask? Then you won't be allowed in the building. Let's keep it simple, please. Be considerate of anyone you may come in contact with: keep your distance, wash or handgel you hands often and for God's sake wear a mask. Let's get this virus under control. Our hospitals' staff are worn out.
Joyce Harrison
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.