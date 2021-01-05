 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: DEC 23rd article Az Senator refusing to wear mask,
View Comments

Letter: DEC 23rd article Az Senator refusing to wear mask,

Every Arizona legislator should be presenting with a sincere concern for all Arizona citizens. Making a statement of refusing to wear a CDC recommended PPE (mask) while in the service of Arizona, is unconscionable. Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It's a smart and compassionate response. How can anyone know who is infected and who is not? Or who has health issues and who does not. I support the mandate for everyone to wear a mask when in public. And by the way, if anyone won't wear a mask, then service needs to be refused and they should be asked to leave. That goes for any Arizona legislator too. Won't wear a mask? Then you won't be allowed in the building. Let's keep it simple, please. Be considerate of anyone you may come in contact with: keep your distance, wash or handgel you hands often and for God's sake wear a mask. Let's get this virus under control. Our hospitals' staff are worn out.

Joyce Harrison

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Local-issues

Letter: We really won

Every "real and courageous" Wildcat football fan will join me in overturning the recent ASU win over the Arizona football team. A review will …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News