The Oct. 21 op-ed which attacks two recent op-ed pieces in support of the San Pedro River, is deceptive.
Mr. Davis faults these other op-eds for failing to cite the decision by the Arizona Department of Water Resources to grant Benson a designation of adequate water supply, claiming this finding as evidence of adequate water for the nearby San Pedro River. In fact, this document acknowledges that Benson would be allowed lower the groundwater level by as much as 500 feet over 100 years. If anything, the ADWR document seems to support the arguments made by the op-eds Mr. Davis is attacking.
The San Pedro River does not have the luxury of obtaining water from deeper underground!
If the developers really wanted to be truthful and have the facts exposed, they wouldn’t have fought so hard against the normal requirement for a comprehensive analysis of impacts, which would include hydrological studies of the impact on the San Pedro River.
Suzanne Kelly
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.