 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Decide CFSD school board election based on facts

  • Comments

Public education is a critical foundation for the future of all individuals and for the society we all share. Members of school boards should honor that foundation, and not misrepresent it for personal gain or personal agendas unrelated to education. I am writing as a long-term parent and active community member in the Catalina Foothills School District. Voting for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert will assure honesty and integrity on our Board. Their opposition is running on a platform that has misrepresented information at the expense of the feelings and accomplishments of Catalina Foothills students. We are Arizona's #1 comprehensive, non-selective high school. Student accomplishments abound at all grade levels along all meaningful parameters. Alumni excel. The schools are diverse and inclusive. Curriculum and instruction are regularly examined and made responsive to needs. Students, teachers and the community should feel proud of the exemplary and thriving educational foundations we have built here. Please do not fall for misinformation that attempts to devalue and defile that accomplishment.

People are also reading…

Terry Fortunato

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News