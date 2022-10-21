Letter: Decide CFSD school board election based on facts

Public education is a critical foundation for the future of all individuals and for the society we all share. Members of school boards should honor that foundation, and not misrepresent it for personal gain or personal agendas unrelated to education. I am writing as a long-term parent and active community member in the Catalina Foothills School District. Voting for Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss and Gina Mehmert will assure honesty and integrity on our Board. Their opposition is running on a platform that has misrepresented information at the expense of the feelings and accomplishments of Catalina Foothills students. We are Arizona's #1 comprehensive, non-selective high school. Student accomplishments abound at all grade levels along all meaningful parameters. Alumni excel. The schools are diverse and inclusive. Curriculum and instruction are regularly examined and made responsive to needs. Students, teachers and the community should feel proud of the exemplary and thriving educational foundations we have built here. Please do not fall for misinformation that attempts to devalue and defile that accomplishment.