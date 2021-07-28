 Skip to main content
Letter: Decision to be Vaccinated for COVID
The 7/16/21 letter arguing that the decision to be vaccinated or not for C appears to be reasonable. But only if the person is living alone on a island. If a person chooses or is unable to be vaccinated for COVID, they can make other people sick or die. So if they choose not be vaccinated, they are really choosing to stay in their home or, if they go outside, to wear a safe mask and maintain distance. Our choices and action impact other people, not just ourselves. With freedom comes responsibility.

John Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

