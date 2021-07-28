Letter: Decision to be Vaccinated for COVID

The 7/16/21 letter arguing that the decision to be vaccinated or not for C appears to be reasonable. But only if the person is living alone on a island. If a person chooses or is unable to be vaccinated for COVID, they can make other people sick or die. So if they choose not be vaccinated, they are really choosing to stay in their home or, if they go outside, to wear a safe mask and maintain distance. Our choices and action impact other people, not just ourselves. With freedom comes responsibility.
John Higgins
Southeast side
