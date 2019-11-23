Re: the Nov. 18 article "As suburban water tables decline, some possible fixes are emerging."
Sunday and Monday’s articles by Tony Davis succinctly describe how Tucson’s suburban residential developments are straining regional water supplies, especially ancient groundwater aquifers. While remedial plans are being formulated, these efforts are often distorted by developers and farmers acting in their own narrow financial interests. Among the more egregious examples are sucking water from one area and “replenishing” it in another. Try this: borrow $10,000 from your bank and then inform them you are going to repay the loan at a different banking company.
Remedial action is also thwarted by the slavish worship of the god of “growth and development”, the credo of which is if some are good, more is better, and way too much is just right. Also, the god of the “free market” rationalizes over development, regardless of the moral consequences. However, unlike prices, morality is not created by free markets. Whatever morality exists is brought by buyers and sellers. If they bring none, there is none.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.