David Fitzsimmon’s mom had it right along with so many other moms in the world. “The best thing to want is to feel good about doing good in the world.” Everyone does this in their own way. We (two retired educators) were proud and happy to be among those who give according to their own unique capacity---to join the children from Rincon Middle school, Salpointe, and many others who gave in their own unique way. Over the past three years, we have enjoyed giving over $680,000 to fund more than 1,250 public school teacher-proposed projects here in southern Arizona. Come join us at STEM-CAN.org or create your own unique way in which to join in realizing the basic truth in “The way to be happy is to make others so.”
Steve & Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.