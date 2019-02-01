Farmers in Pinal County pressed the Legislature for money to drill deeper wells, so they can pump groundwater to replace the impending loss of CAP water. Deeper wells will not solve Arizona’s water shortage, they will just accelerate the depletion of the aquifers in Pinal County.
Arizona farmers simply cannot continue to consume water at their present rate. They must use less water, by either: 1) Using it more efficiently with drip irrigation. 2) Growing less water intensive crops. Flood irrigation of cotton takes between 1.5 and 3 feet of water to grow a crop. Maybe we need to recognize that growing cotton in the Sonoran desert just doesn’t make sense.
Drilling deeper wells is an expensive and shortsighted fix for a long term problem facing farmers in Arizona and the taxpayers are being asked to foot the bill. Just say no!
Loring Green
Foothills
