I know most people have voted, but I can’t stand reading any more nonsense against Prop 205. Opponents say that it will tempt the Republicans who run our state to withhold funds from the city. That is an empty threat the state makes all the time.
Republicans threatened to withhold tax funds from Tucson over MAS, the Hispanic studies program at TUSD. They threatened to withhold funds from Bisbee and other cities when they tried to outlaw plastic bags. I could go on, but no matter is too trivial to keep the state’s Republicans from threatening to withhold tax funds.
Anyone who votes against Prop 205 to keep the state from withholding funds from our city is a fool. They’ll do it again the week after the election over something else. Don’t be afraid of the boogeyman.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.