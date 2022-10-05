 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Defend Gun Rights-- Is this an election issue?

The campaign poster for Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State, says a lot about how he would fulfill his duties. "Election Integrity", fine; it's the primary duty of that office. But "Defend Gun Rights"? The Secretary of State has nothing to do with that. He is clearly appealing to and likely to act in lockstep with the fringe Republicans who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election (a well-demonstrated lie), wish to deny a significant portion of the population of the right to vote, and seek to overturn election results if they don't go their way. And elections are the primary responsibility of the office for which he is running. A Democrat and a Republican are on the ballot, but the winner must act in a strictly nonpartisan manner. Mark Finchem shows us that we cannot trust him to do the job.

Joel Yelland

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

