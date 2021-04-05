 Skip to main content
Letter: Defies Logic
Letter: Defies Logic

Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona’s top health official, defied all logic with her statement Friday, in which she basically said, “Go out in public, behave as you will and don’t worry if you get sick or cause others to get sick, we have plenty of hospital beds available.” This shows a total disregard for the safety of individuals and those they contact. If I said to my diabetic patient, “Don’t worry about your sugar consumption, we have plenty of hospital beds,” or told my lung cancer patient, “It’s ok to smoke, we have plenty of hospital beds,” I would lose my job and quite possibly my license to practice nursing.

A social contract with the community means that I will behave as best I can, to protect my health and well-being and those I have contact with. I don’t know what social contract Dr. Christ follows or if she can recall the Hippocratic Oath.

Steve Gottlieb, RN

Steve Gottlieb

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

