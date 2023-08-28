Dictionary defines “Sore Loser“ as: a person who is habitually angered, irritated, or annoyed when they do not win something.

Let’s look at two of them. We’ve all heard Donald Trump beg the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” votes. He thinks if he says “the election was stolen” enough times that makes it true. Don’t believe his lies.

And look at Kari Lake who continues to waste judges’ time with more appeals - no matter that every ruling goes against her.

They both remind me of a five-year-old kid, who when he is losing at Monopoly, throws the board and all the pieces into the air so that he doesn’t have to admit to a loss.

I hope there are enough people in Arizona who see their activities for what they are – sore losers! We want leaders who act like adults – not like spoiled brats.

Mary Keerins

Northeast side