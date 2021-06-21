 Skip to main content
Letter: Definition of Absurd with Regard to the AZ Recount
Letter: Definition of Absurd with Regard to the AZ Recount

Choose your synonym for the AZ GOP vote recount effort:

Absurd

[əbˈsərd, əbˈzərd]

ADJECTIVE

wildly unreasonable, illogical, or inappropriate.

"the allegations are patently absurd" ·

synonyms:

preposterous · ridiculous · ludicrous · farcical · laughable · risible · idiotic · stupid · foolish · silly · inane · imbecilic · insane · harebrained · unreasonable · irrational · illogical · nonsensical · pointless · senseless · outrageous · shocking · astonishing · monstrous · fantastic · incongruous · grotesque · unbelievable · incredible · unthinkable · implausible · crazy · barmy · daft

arousing amusement or derision; ridiculous.

"it may look absurd, but having a treadmill desk could improve your attention span"

synonyms:

laughable · ridiculous · comical · comic · amusing · funny · chucklesome · hilarious · humorous · droll · entertaining · diverting · farcical · slapstick · silly · facetious · ludicrous · hysterical · uproarious · riotous · sidesplitting · zany · grotesque · rib-tickling · crazy · priceless · killing · derisible

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

