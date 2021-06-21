Letter: Definition of Absurd with Regard to the AZ Recount

Choose your synonym for the AZ GOP vote recount effort:
Absurd
[əbˈsərd, əbˈzərd]
ADJECTIVE
wildly unreasonable, illogical, or inappropriate.
"the allegations are patently absurd" ·
synonyms:
preposterous · ridiculous · ludicrous · farcical · laughable · risible · idiotic · stupid · foolish · silly · inane · imbecilic · insane · harebrained · unreasonable · irrational · illogical · nonsensical · pointless · senseless · outrageous · shocking · astonishing · monstrous · fantastic · incongruous · grotesque · unbelievable · incredible · unthinkable · implausible · crazy · barmy · daft
arousing amusement or derision; ridiculous.
"it may look absurd, but having a treadmill desk could improve your attention span"
synonyms:
laughable · ridiculous · comical · comic · amusing · funny · chucklesome · hilarious · humorous · droll · entertaining · diverting · farcical · slapstick · silly · facetious · ludicrous · hysterical · uproarious · riotous · sidesplitting · zany · grotesque · rib-tickling · crazy · priceless · killing · derisible