Letter: Definition of Insanity

Yesterday's (11/2/'22) headline in the Star: "AZ public schools face huge budget cuts." We trail the nation in educating Arizona children. We've had a string of Republican governors and Republican legislators who've showered private school vouchers on the wealthy at the expense of our public schools. So now we learn that insanity will continue.
Speaking of insanity: voting a Republican slate and expecting anything different regarding our youngster's education fits that definition to a tee. Why don't we try a different tactic and vote people with intelligence into our state leadership positions.
Willliam Ohl II
Marana
