Letter: DEFINITIONS OF THE WEEK

THEATER OF THE ABSURD: A form of drama using bizarre means to portray that human existence is absurd, meaningless and devoid of purpose.
AUDIT: An official examination of records to check their accuracy.
AUDIT OF THE ABSURD: An unwarranted examination of voting records, using bizarre means to search for bamboo fibers, blacklight watermarks, peculiar paper folds and other meaningless artifacts conducted by COVID-catching, conspiracy theorists who fantasize they’re either green turtles or time-traveling mercenaries from feudal Japan.
GOLDEN FLEECE AWARD: Tongue-in-cheek award given to public officials in the United States for their squandering of public money.
ARIZONA’S GOLDEN FLEECE AWARD WINNERS: Every Arizona Senate Republican (in Southern AZ, that’s LD11’s Vince Leach and LD14’s David Gowan) who squandered public money and public confidence in elections with their lie-induced, farcically-staged production intended to portray voting as absurd, meaningless and devoid of purpose – unless, of course, Republican candidates win and then everything is hunky-dory.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.